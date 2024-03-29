Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 150 to GBX 170. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hochschild Mining traded as high as GBX 126.10 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 125.95 ($1.59), with a volume of 425761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a market cap of £655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

