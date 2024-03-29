Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
