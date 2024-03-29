International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 28,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

