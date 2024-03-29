Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $60.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

