Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 45,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 341% compared to the average daily volume of 10,300 call options.

Rumble Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. Rumble has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 3,674.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

