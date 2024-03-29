James Keith Morgan Buys 5,899 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) Director James Keith Morgan bought 5,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,446.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,746.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Keith Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, James Keith Morgan acquired 1,101 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179.98.

Citizens Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 15.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

