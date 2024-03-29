Jeffrey Gould Acquires 991 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $16,103.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,528,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,345,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $70,452.00.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.38 million, a P/E ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

