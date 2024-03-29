Jeffrey Gould Acquires 991 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $16,103.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,528,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,345,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $70,452.00.
Shares of BRT stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.38 million, a P/E ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
