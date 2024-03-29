Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) versus Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Head-To-Head Review

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Sunshine Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 3.73 -$21.93 million ($3.46) -6.21 Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million 0.39 -$26.74 million ($1.64) -0.04

Landos Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Landos Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunshine Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Landos Biopharma and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sunshine Biopharma has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 4,197.52%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunshine Biopharma is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A -54.92% -49.09% Sunshine Biopharma -131.52% -124.32% -95.35%

Risk and Volatility

Landos Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats Sunshine Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract. The company's preclinical candidates in development include LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist in development for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease; and LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and RA. The company has a strategic research collaboration with KU Leuven and University Hospitals Leuven to investigate the effects of NX-13 on epithelial cells with the inflammatory bowel disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents. It also offers Essential 9, an amino acids capsules; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

