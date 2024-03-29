Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20. 2,283,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,788,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.