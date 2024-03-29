Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 2,650 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $12,693.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,166 shares in the company, valued at $427,105.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $12,269.50.

RPTX stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 183.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

