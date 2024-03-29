Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 60,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

