MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$19.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.59. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

