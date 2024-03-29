Michael J. Caliel Purchases 2,404 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Caliel bought 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

