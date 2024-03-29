NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$18.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.58.

NFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Insiders have bought 61,658 shares of company stock worth $700,908 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group stock opened at C$12.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.228641 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

