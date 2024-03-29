North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

