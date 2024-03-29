North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

