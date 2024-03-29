NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

