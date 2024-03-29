NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.99. NWTN shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 4,780 shares changing hands.

NWTN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Stories

