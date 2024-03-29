PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
PaperClip Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.
About PaperClip
PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.
