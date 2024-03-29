Paul Challis Acquires 500,000 Shares of Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Challis purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,862.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

