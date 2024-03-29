Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

