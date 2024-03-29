ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Shares to Split on Wednesday, April 10th

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $85.42 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

