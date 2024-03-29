Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXV)

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSEARCA SPXV opened at $111.31 on Friday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,707,000.

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

