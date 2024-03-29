Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Red Violet, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Red Violet in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Red Violet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter.

Red Violet Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $272.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.13. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 10,472.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.