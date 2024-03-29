Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

bluebird bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.