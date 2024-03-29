Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. Raised by Sidoti Csr (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of M-tron Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

M-tron Industries stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.46. M-tron Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

In other news, Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 27,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $953,774.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,563.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 27,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $953,774.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,563.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President William Arnold Drafts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $588,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,322. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M-tron Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in M-tron Industries by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

