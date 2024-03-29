Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
Rand Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %
RWWI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Worldwide
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.