Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $116.25 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.