Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 374.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,329. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

