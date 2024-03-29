Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $129.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $130.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

