Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.82

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 84255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1695 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 265,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,394,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 743,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.