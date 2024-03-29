Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:KB opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

