Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,492 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

