Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

