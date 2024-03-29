Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,776,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

