Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

