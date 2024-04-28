Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.21 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

