LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at $860,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 87,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Up 2.0 %

RAMP stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.