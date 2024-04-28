Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in InMode were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in InMode by 35.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in InMode by 87.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in InMode by 5.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 260,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

