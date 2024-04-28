Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $31,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

