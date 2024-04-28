Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $30,000 in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STGW. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 44.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 522,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stagwell by 19.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 273,018 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 807,505 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 819,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 89.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stagwell Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.12 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STGW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

View Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.