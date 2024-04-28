Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $28,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 308.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

