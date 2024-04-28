Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 650 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,246,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 411.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brinker International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

