Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

