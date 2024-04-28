Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 14,287 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 4.4 %

GSHD stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

