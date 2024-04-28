Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 327 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Standex International worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

SXI stock opened at $172.81 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

