Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

