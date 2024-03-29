Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.