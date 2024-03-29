Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Up to $87.00

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.00, but opened at $90.00. Sezzle shares last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 27,336 shares.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $475.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $119,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081,285.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,465 shares of company stock valued at $535,191.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

