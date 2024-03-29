Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Expands By 8,600.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

